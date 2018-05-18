Regulatory News:

The annual general meeting of Arkema's (Paris:AKE) shareholders was held on 18 May 2018 at Palais Brongniart in Paris, France, under the chairmanship of Thierry Le Hénaff, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

The shareholders approved all the resolutions recommended by the Board of Directors, including in particular:

approval of the 2017 financial statements and distribution of a dividend of €2.30 per share which will be paid from 29 May 2018;

re-election as director for a four-year term of Fonds Stratégique de Participations, represented by Isabelle Boccon-Gibod;

appointement as director for a four-year term of Marie-Ange Debon and Alexandre de Juniac;

appointment as director representing shareholder employees for a four-year term of Jean-Marc Bertrand;

the principles and criteria for setting, allocating and awarding the components of compensation of the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and the components of compensation due or awarded to him for the year ended 31 December 2017; and

several financial authorizations.

Following this annual general meeting, the Board of Directors now comprises 13 members. The Audit and Accounts Committee will be chaired by Marie-Ange Debon and Alexandre de Juniac will be a member of the Nominating, Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee.

This annual general meeting was also an opportunity to come back on the achievements and announcements made in 2017 and on the period from 2014 to 2017 for which the Group largely achieved its ambitious financial targets. Thierry Le Hénaff also recalled the Group's strategy and its long-term ambition to be a global leader in specialty chemicals, before presenting several industrial projects which will support this objective.

Vice-presidents in charge of corporate social responsibility and digital transformation, two priorities that will be further developed over the coming years, were also invited to present their approach.

Thierry Lemonnier, Chief Financial Officer, detailed Arkema's excellent financial performance in 2017, which further improved against the 2016 high basis of comparison. He recalled the Group's very good start to 2018 and confirmed the Group's outlook for the full year.

Lastly, Thierry Morin, Chairman of the Nominating, Compensation and Corproate Governance Committee, presented the main features of the Group's corporate governance.

