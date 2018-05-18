

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has tried to justify the controversial remarks he made during a California Sanctuary State Round-table discussion on immigration at the White House.



Trump had evoked widespread criticism for calling some illegal immigrants 'animals.'



At a White House news conference Thursday, Trump insisted that he would continue to use the term to refer to violent gang members.



When a reporter asked him to clarify the context of his use of the word 'animal,' Trump replied that he was referring to the MS-13 gangs that are coming in (to the country).



'So when the MS-13 comes in, when the other gang members come into our country, I refer to them as 'animals'. And guess what? I always will,' he told reporters.



Trump claimed that although the enforcement authorities are getting them out by the thousands, 'they're able, in some cases, to come back in new groups'.



The United States have the weakest immigration laws in the entire world, according to Trump. He stressed the need for strong immigration laws.



On Friday morning, Trump targeted the media over the issue. Writing on Twitter, he insisted that 'Fake News Media' misled the readers that he called immigrants or illegal immigrants animals. 'Wrong! They were begrudgingly forced to withdraw their stories. I referred to MS 13 Gang Members as 'Animals,' a big difference - and so true. Fake News got it purposely wrong, as usual!'



Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Indian-origin Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal, Californian Governor Jerry Brown, and American writer, poet and scholar Clint Smith were among those who came down heavily on Trump over his animal remarks.



