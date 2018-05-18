Arduino Introduces New IoT and Professional Products at Maker Faire Bay Area 2018 MFBA2018

Highlights Include New Products, Engaging Demos and Arduino Executive

SAN MATEO, California, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Maker Faire Bay Area 2018 -- Arduino, the company behind the leading open-source ecosystem, with a worldwide community of more than 30 million active users in the Professional, Maker and Education markets, will present a variety of innovative products and projects at the MFBA2018 gathering at the San Mateo Event Center in San Mateo, CA. Arduino's booth is located in Zone 2.

At the booth, Arduino will be showcasing the newly announced MKR Vidor 4000, and the Arduino Uno WiFi Rev 2 and as well as hands-on demos of the new Arduino Engineering Kit, designed for education users. Maker Faire visitors can also apply to win Arduino + Microchip branded products.

Arduino co-founder Massimo Banzi will take the Maker Faire center stage for his annual "The State of Arduino" keynote on Saturday, May 19th at 12:30pm in Zone 6. There, Banzi will update the community about the progresses of the Arduino ecosystem, the strategy and vision of the company. He will also unveil two new boards: the MKR Vidor 4000 and the new UNO Wifi Rev 2.

MKR Vidor 4000 is the first-ever Arduino board featuring an FPGA chip, a SAMD21 Microcontroller, and U-blox Nina W102-00B WiFi connectivity, secured by the ECC508 crypto-chip to connect to local networks and the Internet. MKR Vidor 4000 is part of the MKR family of products designed for a wide range of IoT applications, with its distinctive form factor and substantial computational power for high performance. The board is coupled with an innovative development environment, which aims to democratize and radically simplify access to the world of FPGAs.

Arduino Uno WiFi Rev 2, co-developed with Microchip features the new ATmega4809, a U-blox Nina W102-00B WiFi module and an integrated IMU from ST Microelectronics. The new board aims at making it even easier to deploy products that need connectivity. It is ideal for a wide range of IoT applications based on the popular Arduino form factor. Among other features, the new Microchip microcontroller provides: 6KB of RAM, 48KB of Flash, 3 UARTS, Core Independent Peripherals (CIPs) and a high speed ADC for accurate signal management.

"The new MKR Vidor 4000 will finally make FPGA accessible to makers and innovators," said Massimo Banzi, Arduino co-founder. "And we are looking forward to changing the game yet again."

"Maker Faire Bay Area is always an unparalleled opportunity to interact with the Arduino community and makers," said Fabio Violante, Arduino CEO. "This year I'm extremely excited about the launch of the most flexible Arduino ever, the MKR Vidor 4000 and the development environment vision around it. With this new product we aim at putting in the hands of professionals, makers and educators the electronic equivalent of a resourceful Swiss Knife to bring their creativity to the next level. The applications are countless."

About Arduino



Arduino is an open-source hardware, software, and content platform with a worldwide community of over 30 million active users. The company offers IoT developers, makers, and educators the ability to build smart, connected and interactive devices using affordable technologies. Arduino has powered millions of projects over the years, from everyday objects to complex scientific instruments. To learn more, please visit arduino.cc.