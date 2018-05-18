Intu Properties plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

intu properties plc (the "Company")

LEI: 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95

Regulated Information Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State of the EU

Share Incentive Plan

Purchase of Dividend Shares in respect of 2017 Final Dividend

The Company operates a Share Incentive Plan ("SIP") for all eligible employees, including Executive Directors and PDMRs. The trustee of the SIP received a final dividend in respect of the SIP shares held in trust in May, and the trustee utilised the dividend received to purchase, on 17 May 2018, additional 'Dividend' shares for the benefit of the SIP participants.

Nine of the participants of the SIP are Executive Directors or PDMRs and the Dividend shares purchased on their behalf, at a price of GBP 197.86 pence per share, were as follows:

Director or PDMR SIP Dividend Shares acquired SIP Total Holding David Fischel 829 23,226 Matthew Roberts 491 14,296 Martin Breeden 737 20,791 Hugh Ford 713 20,160 Susan Marsden 510 14,807 Gordon McKinnon 411 12,190 Trevor Pereira 595 17,055 Dushyant Sangar 485 14,146 Julian Wilkinson 384 11,487

Susan Marsden

Group Company Secretary

020 7887 7073

18 May 2018

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 and provides further detail.

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY OR PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1. Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name David Fischel b) Position/status Chief Executive c) Initial notification/

amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name intu properties plc b) LEI 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P

ISIN: GB0006834344 b) Nature of the transaction Shares awarded under the intu properties plc share incentive plan. c) Price(s) and

volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP pence 197.86 829 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price



Not applicable e) Date of the transaction 17 May 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Matthew Roberts b) Position/status CFO c) Initial notification/

amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name intu properties plc b) LEI 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P

ISIN: GB0006834344 b) Nature of the transaction Shares awarded under the intu properties plc share incentive plan. c) Price(s) and

volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP pence 197.86 491 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price



Not applicable e) Date of the transaction 17 May 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Martin Breeden b) Position/status PDMR c) Initial notification/

amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name intu properties plc b) LEI 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P

ISIN: GB0006834344 b) Nature of the transaction Shares awarded under the intu properties plc share incentive plan. c) Price(s) and

volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP pence 197.86 737 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price

Not applicable e) Date of the transaction 17 May 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Hugh Ford b) Position/status PDMR c) Initial notification/

amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name intu properties plc b) LEI 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P

ISIN: GB0006834344 b) Nature of the transaction Shares awarded under the intu properties plc share incentive plan. c) Price(s) and

volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP pence 197.86 713 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price



Not applicable e) Date of the transaction 17 May 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Susan Marsden b) Position/status Group Company Secretary c) Initial notification/

amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name intu properties plc b) LEI 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P

ISIN: GB0006834344 b) Nature of the transaction Shares awarded under the intu properties plc share incentive plan. c) Price(s) and

volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP pence 197.86 510 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price



Not applicable e) Date of the transaction 17 May 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Gordon McKinnon b) Position/status PDMR c) Initial notification/

amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name intu properties plc b) LEI 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P

ISIN: GB0006834344 b) Nature of the transaction Shares awarded under the intu properties plc share incentive plan. c) Price(s) and

volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP pence 197.86 411 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price



Not applicable e) Date of the transaction 17 May 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Trevor Pereira b) Position/status PDMR c) Initial notification/

amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name intu properties plc b) LEI 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P

ISIN: GB0006834344 b) Nature of the transaction Shares awarded under the intu properties plc share incentive plan. c) Price(s) and

volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP pence 197.86 595 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price



Not applicable e) Date of the transaction 17 May 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Dushyant Sangar b) Position/status PDMR c) Initial notification/

amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name intu properties plc b) LEI 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P

ISIN: GB0006834344 b) Nature of the transaction Shares awarded under the intu properties plc share incentive plan. c) Price(s) and

volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP pence 197.86 485 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price



Not applicable e) Date of the transaction 17 May 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)