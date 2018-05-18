Intu Properties plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, May 18
intu properties plc (the "Company")
LEI: 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
Regulated Information Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State of the EU
Share Incentive Plan
Purchase of Dividend Shares in respect of 2017 Final Dividend
The Company operates a Share Incentive Plan ("SIP") for all eligible employees, including Executive Directors and PDMRs. The trustee of the SIP received a final dividend in respect of the SIP shares held in trust in May, and the trustee utilised the dividend received to purchase, on 17 May 2018, additional 'Dividend' shares for the benefit of the SIP participants.
Nine of the participants of the SIP are Executive Directors or PDMRs and the Dividend shares purchased on their behalf, at a price of GBP 197.86 pence per share, were as follows:
|Director or PDMR
|SIP Dividend Shares acquired
|SIP Total Holding
|David Fischel
|829
|23,226
|Matthew Roberts
|491
|14,296
|Martin Breeden
|737
|20,791
|Hugh Ford
|713
|20,160
|Susan Marsden
|510
|14,807
|Gordon McKinnon
|411
|12,190
|Trevor Pereira
|595
|17,055
|Dushyant Sangar
|485
|14,146
|Julian Wilkinson
|384
|11,487
Susan Marsden
Group Company Secretary
020 7887 7073
18 May 2018
The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 and provides further detail.
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY OR PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
|1.
|Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
|a)
|Name
|David Fischel
|b)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive
|c)
|Initial notification/
amendment
|Initial Notification
|2.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|intu properties plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
|3.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
|ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Shares awarded under the intu properties plc share incentive plan.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
Not applicable
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|17 May 2018
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)
