MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, May 18

John Menzies plc
(the "Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting (the "AGM")

The Company's AGM was held today at 14:00. All resolutions were voted on by poll. Resolutions 1 to 15 were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company as ordinary resolutions. Resolutions 16 and 17 were passed as special resolutions.

Total votes received for each ordinary and special resolution proposed at the AGM were as follows:

RESOLUTION*VOTES
FOR		%AGEVOTES
AGAINST		%AGEVOTES
TOTAL		**%AGE of ISC VOTED***VOTES
WITHHELD
1. To receive the Annual Accounts of the Company for the financial year ended
31 December 2017, the Strategic Report and the Reports of the Directors and
Auditor thereon		50,376,92199.992,6130.0150,379,53460.29%4,373
2. To approve the Report on Directors' Remuneration (excluding the Directors'
Remuneration Policy) as set out in the Annual Report and Accounts for the
financial year ended 31 December 2017		50,057,76099.37317,0500.6350,374,81060.29%9,097
3. To declare a final dividend of 14.5 pence per ordinary share in the Company
for the financial year ended 31 December 2017		50,379,098100.001,2320.0050,380,33060.29%3,577
4. To elect Philipp Joeinig as a director of the Company50,227,51999.77113,7800.2350,341,29960.25%42,608
5. To re-elect Paul Baines as a director of the Company50,061,21699.44280,0830.5650,341,29960.25%42,608
6. To re-elect Forsyth Black as a director of the Company50,228,19799.77116,6920.2350,344,88960.25%39,018
7. To re-elect Geoff Eaton as a director of the Company50,177,07399.67164,2060.3350,341,27960.25%42,628
8. To re-elect David Garman as a director of the Company50,148,60099.61196,2440.3950,344,84460.25%39,062
9. To re-elect John Geddes as a director of the Company50,246,41799.77114,9700.2350,361,38760.27%22,519
10. To re-elect Silla Maizey as a director of the Company50,207,77199.67166,7440.3350,374,51560.29%9,392
11. To re-elect Dermot Smurfit as a director of the Company50,224,14599.76119,9680.2450,344,11360.25%39,794
12. To re-elect Giles Wilson as a director of the Company50,216,68199.75128,1090.2550,344,79060.25%39,117
13. To re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's auditor50,084,10399.48264,3080.5250,348,41160.26%35,495
14. To authorise the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the
Company's auditor		50,209,98299.73138,4540.2750,348,43660.26%35,471
15. To authorise the directors to allot ordinary shares in the Company50,237,30599.72140,7360.2850,378,04160.29%3,980
16. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own ordinary shares50,337,91999.9429,4710.0650,367,39060.28%16,516
17. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own preference shares50,347,39099.9619,8350.0450,367,22560.28%16,682

*The votes of any proxy giving the Chairman discretion how to vote have been included in the votes For a resolution.
**The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) and eligible to be voted on at the AGM was 83,557,651.
***A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of percentage of votes For or Against a resolution.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2R, a copy of all resolutions, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.Hemscott.com/nsm.do.

If you require further information, please contact:

John Geddes
Corporate Affairs Director and Group Company Secretary
John Menzies plc
+44 (0)131 459 8180


