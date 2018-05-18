MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Result of AGM

John Menzies plc

(the "Company")



Results of Annual General Meeting (the "AGM")

The Company's AGM was held today at 14:00. All resolutions were voted on by poll. Resolutions 1 to 15 were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company as ordinary resolutions. Resolutions 16 and 17 were passed as special resolutions.

Total votes received for each ordinary and special resolution proposed at the AGM were as follows:

RESOLUTION *VOTES

FOR %AGE VOTES

AGAINST %AGE VOTES

TOTAL **%AGE of ISC VOTED ***VOTES

WITHHELD 1. To receive the Annual Accounts of the Company for the financial year ended

31 December 2017, the Strategic Report and the Reports of the Directors and

Auditor thereon 50,376,921 99.99 2,613 0.01 50,379,534 60.29% 4,373 2. To approve the Report on Directors' Remuneration (excluding the Directors'

Remuneration Policy) as set out in the Annual Report and Accounts for the

financial year ended 31 December 2017 50,057,760 99.37 317,050 0.63 50,374,810 60.29% 9,097 3. To declare a final dividend of 14.5 pence per ordinary share in the Company

for the financial year ended 31 December 2017 50,379,098 100.00 1,232 0.00 50,380,330 60.29% 3,577 4. To elect Philipp Joeinig as a director of the Company 50,227,519 99.77 113,780 0.23 50,341,299 60.25% 42,608 5. To re-elect Paul Baines as a director of the Company 50,061,216 99.44 280,083 0.56 50,341,299 60.25% 42,608 6. To re-elect Forsyth Black as a director of the Company 50,228,197 99.77 116,692 0.23 50,344,889 60.25% 39,018 7. To re-elect Geoff Eaton as a director of the Company 50,177,073 99.67 164,206 0.33 50,341,279 60.25% 42,628 8. To re-elect David Garman as a director of the Company 50,148,600 99.61 196,244 0.39 50,344,844 60.25% 39,062 9. To re-elect John Geddes as a director of the Company 50,246,417 99.77 114,970 0.23 50,361,387 60.27% 22,519 10. To re-elect Silla Maizey as a director of the Company 50,207,771 99.67 166,744 0.33 50,374,515 60.29% 9,392 11. To re-elect Dermot Smurfit as a director of the Company 50,224,145 99.76 119,968 0.24 50,344,113 60.25% 39,794 12. To re-elect Giles Wilson as a director of the Company 50,216,681 99.75 128,109 0.25 50,344,790 60.25% 39,117 13. To re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's auditor 50,084,103 99.48 264,308 0.52 50,348,411 60.26% 35,495 14. To authorise the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the

Company's auditor 50,209,982 99.73 138,454 0.27 50,348,436 60.26% 35,471 15. To authorise the directors to allot ordinary shares in the Company 50,237,305 99.72 140,736 0.28 50,378,041 60.29% 3,980 16. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own ordinary shares 50,337,919 99.94 29,471 0.06 50,367,390 60.28% 16,516 17. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own preference shares 50,347,390 99.96 19,835 0.04 50,367,225 60.28% 16,682

*The votes of any proxy giving the Chairman discretion how to vote have been included in the votes For a resolution.

**The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) and eligible to be voted on at the AGM was 83,557,651.

***A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of percentage of votes For or Against a resolution.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2R, a copy of all resolutions, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.Hemscott.com/nsm.do.

If you require further information, please contact:

John Geddes

Corporate Affairs Director and Group Company Secretary

John Menzies plc

+44 (0)131 459 8180