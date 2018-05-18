Oil and gas company Echo Energy announced on Friday that it has made a gas discovery at the ELM-1004 exploration well at the company's onshore Fracción C asset in Argentina. The AIM-traded company said the well, where drilling has now been completed, saw gas peaks of over 195,000 parts per million and a full distribution of C1 to C5 hydrocarbons in over 40 metres of gas after being drilled down to 1,760 metres. Determining net pay at the site is complicated due to the mineralogy of the volcanic ...

