Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD) MMC Norilsk Nickel: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated with them 18-May-2018 / 18:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Sergey Bratukhin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Board of Directors of Public Joint Stock Company "Mining and Metallurgical Company "NORILSK NICKEL" b) Initial Initial notification notification/ Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name MMC FINANCE DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY b) LEI 635400IPHIGSTULPX313 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Loan Participation Notes the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN XS0982861287; US55314WAA27 b) Nature of the Purchase transaction c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s) USD 1021.92 972 d) Aggregated information 972 Loan Participation Notes - Aggregated volume USD 993 306.24 - Price e) Date of the 2018-05-16 transaction f) Place of the Over-the-counter market transaction ISIN: US55315J1025 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: MNOD OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5567 EQS News ID: 687835 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 18, 2018 11:00 ET (15:00 GMT)