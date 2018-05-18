Stock Market Manager: Consilium Global Research Issues Quarterly Update on Zynex, Inc (OTCQB: ZYXI)

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2018 / Consilium Global Research (CGR) an Investor Recognition Company that connects Companies with Investors, today announced that it has issued an Update Report on Zynex Inc. (OTCQB: ZYXI).

The Research Update Report is available on Stock Market Manager

Zynex is the leading provider of Electrotherapy Medical Devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company is also pioneering development of an Innovative Blood Volume Monitor.

Catalysts/Keys:

1. ZYXI reported 1Q18 EPS of $0.06 on revenue of $6.9 million, in-line with our forecast of $0.06 on revenue of $7.0 million. This compares to 1Q17 revenue of $3.4 million on EPS of $0.01. The growth on the top-line this quarter is up 100% over 1Q17 versus -1% growth Y/Y in 1Q17 over 1Q16. We believe this is exceptional as growth in this quarter is typically seasonally the lowest.

2. Management took this opportunity to provide guidance for 2Q18E. Management expects revenue in the range of $7.5- $8.0 million, EBITDA in the range of $2.5 - $3.0 million and EPS of $0.08.

3. As a result of this quarter's performance, management's guidance and our follow-up conversations with management; we are making modest tweaks to our model. For 2018E we now forecast revenue of $31.9 million down from $34.2 million previously. As mentioned, device order growth was impressive during the quarter, but we are playing it conservative as to when it will benefit the quarters throughout the year. For 2018E we now forecast EBITDA of $11.7 million, up from $7.3 million previously. For 2018E our EPS forecast remains unchanged at $0.31. For 2019E we now forecast revenue of $44.6 million ($47.9 million previously), EBITDA of $15.6 million ($9.5 million previously) and EPS of $0.41 (unchanged).

Conclusion Our Investment Thesis is intact and we are glad to see that the ongoing paradigm shift at ZYXI is proving beneficial to investors. As a result of our new forecasts we are leaving our fair value estimate of $7 unchanged, which assumes ZYXI can achieve an EV/EBITDA of 15.8x (11.6x previously), 17.1x P/E (17.2x previously) and EV/Sales of 5.5x (2.4x previously). Given the increased predictably/stability of the financials, we believe the modest change to the target multiples is appropriate.

