Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

Vastned Retail Belgium: Voluntary and conditional takeover bid on Vastned Retail Belgium NV_update

· Vastned Retail Belgium NV's extraordinary general meeting of 18 May has unanimously approved the renunciation of the public BE-REIT status

· 90% acceptance threshold is the only significant condition remaining for the takeover bid

· Single acceptance period of the takeover bid only runs for two more weeks, until 1 June 2018 at 4:00 pm

Full press release

EGM approved all agenda items (http://hugin.info/137399/R/2193971/849835.pdf)


