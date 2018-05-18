Vastned Retail Belgium: Voluntary and conditional takeover bid on Vastned Retail Belgium NV_update

· Vastned Retail Belgium NV's extraordinary general meeting of 18 May has unanimously approved the renunciation of the public BE-REIT status

· 90% acceptance threshold is the only significant condition remaining for the takeover bid

· Single acceptance period of the takeover bid only runs for two more weeks, until 1 June 2018 at 4:00 pm

Full press release

EGM approved all agenda items (http://hugin.info/137399/R/2193971/849835.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Vastned Retail Belgium via Globenewswire

