Marijuana News TodayIn the marijuana news today is a battle that has been brewing for well over a year now. Will the current White House administration crack down on states that have legalized marijuana?Thankfully, the answer likely points to "No."In a bipartisan move (increasingly rare in today's fraught political climate) the House Appropriations Committee voted to add a provision that protects medical marijuana users and producers in states where the drug is legal-as a rider to legislation funding the U.S. Department of Justice. (".

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...