Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2018) - Alexandra Capital Corp. (CSE: AXC) (the "Company") today announced that it has closed the second and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") and issued an aggregate of 2,035,550 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.40 per Unit for gross proceeds of $814,220.00. Together with the first tranche which closed on April 25, 2018, the Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of $2,604,220.00.

Each Unit consists of one (1) common share and one-half of one (1/2) share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.60 for one year from closing.

Finder's fees of cash in an amount equal to 6.0% of proceeds and finder's warrants ("Finder's Warrants") equal to 6.0% of the number of Units issued were paid to four finders. Each Finder's Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share (a "Finder's Warrant Share") for a period of one year from closing of the Offering at a price of $0.40 per Finder's Warrant Share.

All securities issued with respect to the Offering are subject to a four month hold period expiring September 18, 2018.

The proceeds of the private placement will be used primarily for working capital.

