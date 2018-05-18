Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2018) - Ingrid Hibbard, CEO & Chairman of Pelangio Exploration Inc. shares the company's focus of developing the best gold exploration portfolio in Ghana.

Pelangio Exploration Inc. is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel the weeks of May 21 - June 3, 2018 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Pelangio successfully acquires and explores camp-sized land packages in world-class gold belts. The Company primarily operates in Ghana, West Africa, an English-speaking, common law jurisdiction that is consistently ranked amongst the most favourable mining jurisdictions in Africa. The Company is exploring three 100%-owned camp-sized properties: the 100 km2 Manfo Property, the site of seven recent nearsurface gold discoveries, the 264 km2 Obuasi Property, located 4 km on strike and adjacent to AngloGold Ashanti's prolific high-grade Obuasi Mine and the early-stage 86 km2 Akroma Property which includes the Dormaa concession.

