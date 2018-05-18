Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2018) - Ron Goguen, Chairman & CEO of Colibri Resource Corp. talks about their advanced property in Sonora which has had six phases of drilling.







Colibri Resource Corp. is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel the weeks of May 21 - June 3, 2018 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Colibri Resource Corp.: (TSXV: CBI)

Colibri Resource Corporation was formed with the explicit purpose to explore historical mining districts in Mexico. The company has three gold focussed exploration projects Sonora State, Mexico. Two of these projects are 100% owned (No NSR) and the third is a joint venture with Agnico Eagle. Historical artisanal mining was conducted on all three properties. Original miners followed surface exposures of high grade vein systems underground.

www.colibriresource.com

