Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2018) - Michael Bennett, President & CEO of Altamira Gold Corp. speaks on the company's 13 gold projects in Brazil.





Altamira Gold Corp. is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel the weeks of May 21 - June 3, 2018 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Altamira Gold Corp.: (TSXV: ALTA)

The Company is focused on the exploration and development of gold deposits within western central Brazil. The Company holds 12 projects comprising approximately 200,000 hectares, within the prolific Juruena gold belt which historically produced an estimated 7 to 10Moz of placer gold. The Company's advanced Cajueiro project has an NI 43-101 resources of 8.64Mt @ 0.78 g/t Au (for 214,000oz) in the Indicated Resource category and 9.53Mt @ 0.66 g/t Au (for 204,000oz) in the Inferred Resource category and an additional 1.37Mt @ 1.61 g/t Au in oxides (for 79,000oz in saprolite) in the Inferred Resource category (Gustavson Associates, 2016).

altamiragold.com

