MOLINE (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Deere & Co. (DE) are seeing significant strength in afternoon trading on Friday, jumping by 6.1 percent. Earlier in the session, Deere reached its best intraday level in almost two months.



The rally by Deere comes after the agricultural equipment manufacturer reported weaker than expected adjusted fiscal second quarter earnings but raised its full-year guidance.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX