Publication of phase 1 interim results on the first radiotracer generated by Oncodesign's Nanocyclix technology

ONCODESIGN (Paris:ALONC) (ALONC FR0011766229), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in precision medicine, announces the publication of an abstract presenting the interim results of the first 12 patients participating in its clinical study with its first radiotracer, for the 54th annual meeting of ASCO (American Society of Clinical Oncology) in Chicago, USA.

The primary objective of this clinical study is to assess the clinical interest of the 18F-ODS2004436 radiotracer in PET1 imaging, by determining its sensitivity and specificity in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

In the first stage of the clinical study, 8 patients with EGFR mutations received an injection of the radiotracer. Results showed that the radiotracer did reach and bind to its target, whether a primary or metastatic tumor. The signal reduction after one week's treatment confirmed the presence of the therapeutic molecule within the tumor. In two of these patients, the radiotracer also alerted the oncologist to the presence of brain metastases, which had gone unnoticed until then.

The results presented at ASCO also include the first four patients recruited in the study's second stage. These initial results in patients with no EGFR mutation validate the specificity of the radiotracer.

"This 18F-fluorine-labeled radiotracer is a molecule generated using Oncodesign's Nanocyclix technology. These interim results reported for ASCO are promising and confirm the preclinical results," saidPhilippe Genne, founder, Chairman and CEO of Oncodesign. "The opportunity to present these results at the ASCO annual meeting, the leading event for the international oncology community, is extremely important for Oncodesign and for the visibility of this highly innovative program able to guide clinicians on treatment selection."

Every year, 30,000 oncology experts attend the ASCO meeting to review the latest advances in cancer research. Researchers, physicians and caregivers come to share the results of their clinical and translational work.

The abstract is available on line on ASCO's website: https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/164926/abstract

Founded over 20 years ago by Dr Philippe Genne, the Company's CEO and Chairman, Oncodesign is a biopharma company dedicated to the precision medicine. With its unique experience acquired by working with more than 600 clients, including the world's largest pharmaceutical companies, along with its comprehensive technological platform combining state-of-the-art medicinal chemistry, pharmacology, regulated bioanalysis and medical imaging, Oncodesign is able to predict and identify, at a very early stage, each molecule's therapeutic usefulness and potential to become an effective drug. Applied to kinase inhibitors, which represent a market estimated at over $46 billion in 2016 and accounting for almost 25% of the pharmaceutical industry's R&D expenditure, Oncodesign's technology has already enabled the targeting of several promising molecules with substantial therapeutic potential, in oncology and elsewhere, along with partnerships with pharmaceutical groups such as Bristol-Myers Squibb and UCB. Oncodesign is based in Dijon, France, in the heart of the town's university and hospital hub, and within the Paris-Saclay cluster, Oncodesign has 220 employees and subsidiaries in Canada and the USA.

1 Positron Emission Tomography, a standard technique in clinical diagnostics

