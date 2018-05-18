Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2018) - Hunter Oil Corp. (TSXV: HOC) (OTCQX: HOILF) (the "Company" or "Hunter") has filed its unaudited interim consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three months ended March 31, 2018 on SEDAR (www.Sedar.com). All figures are USD unless otherwise stated.

Financial Highlights

Total assets were $36.2MM or $2.77 per common share and the Company reported $22.9MM in shareholders' equity, representing $1.75 per common share. Due to higher average prices received from oil sales, increased production and reduced administrative and operating expenses, the net loss was reduced by 25% to $0.7MM when compared to the same period in 2017. Net loss per common share was $0.08 for the period.

Operations Update

The Company has been preparing its Chaveroo and Milnesand Oil fields for an infield horizontal redevelopment of the San Andres formation, including obtaining an agreed compliance order (ACO) with the New Mexico Conservation Division, providing Hunter with drill-ready assets. The Company is working to secure financing to develop its 23,000-acre historic Chaveroo and Milnesand fields, or secure other strategic options for its held-by-production acreage. The redevelopment is planned to consist of an infill redevelopment of the San Andres productive zones, where vertical wells have successfully and economically produced oil.

Hunter is debt free and is a 100% working interest owner. Hunter benefits from the legacy oil field infrastructure that includes existing roads, power, water injection facilities and additional infrastructure essential to the operations and redevelopment of the Chaveroo and Milnesand Oil fields.

Hunter currently has 13,070,871 common shares outstanding.

Option Grant

The Company has granted incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,250,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Company at a price of CAD $0.80 per share pursuant to its 2017 Incentive Stock Option Plan. The options expire five years from the date of grant and are subject to vesting as follows: 25% on the date of grant, 25% six months after the date of grant, and 50% twelve months after the date of grant.

About Hunter Oil Corp.

Hunter Oil owns and operates two large, historic oil fields in the Permian Basin of Eastern New Mexico - the Milnesand and Chaveroo fields, Historical production of these two fields is approximately 40 million barrels. The Company plans to unlock the value in these resource-rich fields by leveraging existing infrastructure, lowering operating costs and increasing efficiencies of its operations.

