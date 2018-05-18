The B share capital of Ambu A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 23 May 2018 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060946788 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Ambu B --------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 216,464,600 shares (DKK 108,232,300) --------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 240,000 shares (DKK 120,000) --------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 216,704,600 shares (DKK 108,352,300) --------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price, new shares: 100,000 shares - DKK 13,26 140,000 shares - DKK 23,06 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.50 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: AMBU B --------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 3331 --------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=680059