Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2018) - BlocPlay Entertainment (CSE: PLAY) ("BlocPlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard Grieve and Cameron Paddock to the board of directors of the Corporation. Mr. Grieve is also being appointed CEO of the Company.

Mr. Grieve is SVP of Finance and Business Affairs at Bardel Entertainment Inc., a leading animation services provider in North America. Mr. Grieve leads Bardel's corporate finance and business affairs departments. He is also responsible for aligning the resources of the company with its long-term strategic direction. Mr. Grieve began his career in public accounting working for Ernst & Young LLP, Entertainment & Media Division, providing clients with assurance, tax and business advisory services. Prior to joining Bardel, Mr. Grieve held a senior finance and operations role in a digital media company. Mr. Grieve holds a Bachelor of Commerce (International Business) from the University of Victoria. Mr. Paddock currently manages a family office and serves as a director on various public and private companies in various sectors including cannabis, technology, and mining. Mr. Paddock has extensive knowledge of business development, leadership, corporate governance, and specializing in mergers and acquisitions, recently advising on an acquisition valued in excess of $20M between a private and publicly traded company.

The Corporation also announces that Jon Gill and David Garland have tendered their resignations as directors of the Company. Management and the board of directors would like to thank Messrs. Gill and Garland for their contributions to the Company and wish them well in their future endeavours.

About BlocPlay Entertainment

BlocPlay Entertainment is the world's first peer-to-peer, de-centralized digital entertainment company. Supporting video gamers, developers, and content creators - worldwide. Each day billions of consumers worldwide enjoy digital entertainment products. BlocPlay Entertainment plans to deliver a fully transparent distribution, publishing, and marketing platform for videogames and eSports events through our innovative tokenization system known as Token Play. BlocPlay Entertainment develops, licences and markets digital entertainment technologies across multiple platforms.

About TokenPlay

TokenPlay is a wholly owned subsidiary of BlocPlay Entertainment and is the customer facing Brand involved in the development and utilization of blockchain technology in the video game space, which will seek to provide a platform for the exchange of in-game currencies and tokens.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, failure to enter into a definitive agreement and complete the Acquisition, and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information. The parties undertake no obligation to update forward-looking information except as otherwise may be required by applicable securities law.