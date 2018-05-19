Bankers from the World's Top 10 Banks Joined Cashaa

LONDON, May 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Cashaa is creating a better bank, challenging legacy banking by building an app and products with input from their community of users. This ambitious mission required a greater understanding and vast experience of Banking and needed a strong team who can deliver it. Cashaa is now on the verge of closing their Token Sale (CAS) distribution. Due to their strict KYC policies and approach towards compliance they were able to set an example for the entire cryptocurrency industry. They have raised more than $33 Million, but rejected $14.7 Million to keep Cashaa's foundation strong and clean.

Cashaa was able to prove to the world that they are more than just another company conducting a token sale. This is why people from top banks and technology companies like HSBC, Barclays, Bank Of America, JP Morgan Chase as well as from large Indian banks like ICICI and Axis, have started quitting their comfortable jobs and joining Cashaa.

In the last 3 months they have welcomed a number of 28 new key team members into the Cashaa family, which will grow further to 49 by the end of June.

Some of their new team members who are working to build a worldwide integrated banking system for Cashaa are :

Saurabh Jain, Cashaa's Chief Product Officer, is a digital payments professional with 12 years of experience with ICICI Group, India's biggest financial conglomerate with total consolidated assets of US$ 172.5 billion. A consummate problem solver with a track record of creating innovative solutions for tackling sales slowdown to expertise in developing use cases and ecosystems for digital payment solutions. He developed and launched ICICI Bank's Eazypay app for merchant payments. Saurabh also rolled out ICICI Bank Vodafone M-Pesa services in India. As an expert in payment systems he integrated IMPS & UPI in ICICI Bank and developed IMPS use cases for E-commerce, Mobile wallets and loan disbursals.

Priyakant Charokar has recently joined the team as VP Engineering at Cashaa. He has a proven track record of successfully leading complex projects while managing cross-functional resources to drive efficiency in enterprise technology operations. His incredible experience in design, architecting and development of banking systems comes from HSBC. He worked as Senior Software Engineer in HSBC, Pune for the project named GF (Global Functions) and developed in Java/J2EE. During the project development he has been a key resource in analyzing the requirements and designing the framework using UML to support different platforms. Being associated with Banking and financial domain services for the last 12 years, he possesses strong knowledge on areas such as internet banking, cards, security and payments, software applications based on various frontend and backend technologies.

Dhanasekaran Sukumaran, Cashaa Project Manager, has over 13 years of experience and worked with investment banks such as Merrill Lynch, Bank Of America, JP Morgan Chase and BNP Paribas on project implementation and has excellent knowledge on Business Intelligence and Equities.

Garima Jain, Cashaa's new VP Client Relations, has 10 years of highly successful sales and executive sales management experience. With an outstanding professional approach and keen knowledge, Garima has worked for top companies such as: Capital One, Barclays, American Express, Cvent and Auxesis Group.

Their new members, working together with their existing team members (with a vast experience of Banking) will be crucial for the development of Cashaa's ecosystem. With the help of their team members like Rakesh Lakhey, Cashaa EVP Sales - Asia, who has more than 15 years experience in Banking, including working for the World Bank. Simo Mcunu, Cashaa VP Sales - Africa, who joined them from the First National Bank in South Africa, during their Token sale. Thanks to Dominic Melo, Cashaa's Chief Payments Officer whose constant hard work is helping Cashaa to build a complete banking team around its ecosystem.

"Our hard work in following the compliance process and rejecting millions of dollars has finally started paying off in the form of talents joining us. Extraordinary minds have started quitting their comfortable positions in huge banks to join Cashaa. This is the validation that Cashaa is moving in the right direction to become the next generation banking solution." - Kumar Gaurav

Complementing the team, Cashaa's advisory board includes experienced industry leaders and leaders of financial institutions with strong connections worldwide. To name just a few examples:

Bernard Lietaer, the author of "The Future of Money", is an international expert in the design and implementation of currency systems. He has been active in the realm of money systems for close to 40 years in a wide variety of functions. He co-designed and implemented the convergence mechanism to the single European currency system (the Euro) and served as president of the Electronic Payment System at the National Bank of Belgium (the Belgian Central Bank).

Anil Earla, Head of Information and Data Analytics at Visa, who has more that 20 years of Fintech experience and has been leading various technology teams to maximize the data assets of Visa Inc. Characterized as a visionary, strategist and tactician he applied emerging technologies at Visa, Motorola, and Allstate to streamline core business processes, and to significantly reduced total cost of ownership.

Colum Rafferty is a leading sales and marketing strategy consultant with over 35 years in an international blue chip environment gaining extensive business development experience and substantial success in various sectors within the payments and Fintech sectors. With access to a wide C level network, he has an entrepreneurial talent in identifying major growth opportunities, developing strategic initiatives and executing competitive business strategies to build market share, significant sales and profit growth.

Rajesh Dhuddu is a Fintech and Blockchain Expert, with 20+ years experience in Payments, FinTech, Telecommunications & Business Process Management domains with a proven track record of creating high performing cross functional and cross cultural teams. He became a member of Quatrro's Corporate team in the year 2010, currently leading Market Development initiatives for Quatrro's FinTech business in India & South Asia. Through his efforts, Quatrro has become a globally accredited 3rd Party Processor of Visa andMasterCard, and has also been certified by NPCI.

The Cashaa team is comprised of the best, brightest and most passionate people in the industry and they are all dedicated to help Cashaa become the Next Generation Banking Platform For the Next Billion.