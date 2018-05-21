

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday release April numbers for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Imports are expected to rise 10.0 percent on year after sliding 0.6 percent in March. Exports are called higher by 9.5 percent after gaining 2.1 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at 490 billion yen, down from 797.3 billion yen a month earlier.



New Zealand will see April figures for credit card spending and Q1 data for retail sales. In March, credit card spending was up 1.0 percent on month and 7,2 percent on year, while retail sales advanced 1.7 percent on quarter in 4Q17.



Hong Kong will provide consumer price figures for April; in March, inflation was up 2.6 percent on year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX