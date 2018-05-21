International Trademark Association: INTA Selects Singapore for 142nd Annual Meeting Slated for April 2020

SEATTLE, May 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Trademark Association (INTA) today announced that it will hold its 142nd Annual Meeting-the world's largest trademark event-in Singapore from April 25 to 29, 2020, at the Marina Bay Sands. This marks the second time INTA is bringing its Annual Meeting to Asia, and the first time that the organization will host the event in Southeast Asia.

INTA CEO Etienne Sanz de Acedo made the highly anticipated announcement at the opening ceremonies of the Association's 140th Annual Meeting, taking place in Seattle, Washington, now through May 23. Nearly 11,000 trademark practitioners and other intellectual property (IP) professionals from 150+ countries are gathering for this event. The number of registrants has been increasing each year.

In 2014, INTA held its first-ever Annual Meeting in Asia-the 136th Annual Meeting in Hong Kong SAR, China. After that successful event, INTA's Board of Directors approved a rotation strategy to host the Annual Meeting in a location outside the United States every third year.

"Bringing the Association's Annual Meeting to Singapore in 2020 offers our global membership the opportunity to once again meet in an optimal location to learn, network, and discuss issues of interest to IP professionals, government officials, consumers, and society at large," said 2018 INTA President Tish Berard.

Registration for the 2020 Annual Meeting in Singapore will open in January 2019, with presale tickets available for purchase at INTA's 2019 Annual Meeting in Boston, Massachusetts.

A confluence of factors contributed to the selection of Singapore for the 2020 gathering, including its vibrant environment, cultural diversity, ease of accessibility, and achievements in the field of IP. INTA, which has a growing international membership now spanning 191 countries, opened an Asia-Pacific Representative Office in Singapore in March 2016.

"Singapore is a seminal location for the global trademark dialogue that will take place at INTA's Annual Meeting in 2020. We are extremely pleased to go there and view this as an opportunity to further interact with and serve members globally," said Mr. Sanz de Acedo.

INTA's groundbreaking impact study entitled The Economic Contribution of Trademark-Intensive Industries in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand indicates that trademark-intensive activities in Singapore (https://www.inta.org/Communications/Documents/Impact_of_Trademarks_in_Singapore_082717.pdf) generate increased employment across sectors and contribute to international trade.

Specifically, looking at data from 2012 to 2015, trademark-intensive industries within Singapore generated a 50 percent direct contribution to gross domestic product, comprised 60 percent of the country's share of exports, and workers' share of the workforce represented 29 percent of total employment, according to the study.

"We are honoured to play host to the world's largest and most widely-attended IP conference - INTA's 142nd Annual Meeting - in 2020," said Daren Tang, Chief Executive, Intellectual Property Office of Singapore. "This mega conference will connect the Singapore innovation ecosystem to the global community of trademark experts and intellectual property professionals who will build on each other's best practices and expertise, sharing thought leading conversations on creating strong brands to differentiate winning enterprises from others."

Jeannie Lim, Executive Director, Conventions, Meetings & Incentive Travel, Singapore Tourism Board, added: "Our city serves as the ideal platform for this prestigious event. Here, delegates can learn, engage and discover new possibilities, and go on to enjoy the cuisine and experiences that our city has to offer outside of the event. We look forward to welcoming this event to Singapore in 2020."

About the International Trademark Association

The International Trademark Association (INTA) is a global association of brand owners and professionals dedicated to supporting trademarks and related intellectual property (IP) to foster consumer trust, economic growth, and innovation. Members include more than 7,200 trademark owners, professionals, and academics from 191 countries, including 62 members from Singapore who benefit from the Association's global trademark resources, policy development, education and training, and international network. Founded in 1878, INTA is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Brussels, Santiago, Shanghai, Singapore, and Washington, D.C., and representatives in Geneva and New Delhi. For more information, please visit www.inta.org.

Contact:

Sari Schwartz

Senior Strategist, Communications

sschwartz@inta.org (mailto:sschwartz@inta.org)

1-212-642-1774

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bab1761a-add4-4ae9-9ee9-4e2b81373c52 (http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bab1761a-add4-4ae9-9ee9-4e2b81373c52)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: International Trademark Association via Globenewswire

