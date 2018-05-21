

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan had a merchandise trade surplus of 626.0 billion yen in April, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.



That exceeded expectations for a surplus of 440.0 billion yen following the downwardly revised 797.0 billion yen surplus in March (originally 797.3 billion yen).



Exports were up 7.8 percent on year, missing forecasts for an increase of 8.7 percent but up from 2.1 percent in the previous month.



Imports advanced an annual 5.9 percent versus expectations for 9.8 percent following the 0.6 percent contraction a month earlier.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX