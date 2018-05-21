

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan posted a merchandise trade surplus of 625.977 billion yen in April, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday - up 30.9 percent on year.



The headline figure exceeded expectations for a surplus of 440.0 billion yen following the downwardly revised 797.0 billion yen surplus in March (originally 797.3 billion yen).



Exports were up 7.8 percent on year to 6.822 trillion yen, missing forecasts for an increase of 8.7 percent but up from 2.1 percent in the previous month.



Exports to Asia were up 6.0 percent on year to 3.654 trillion yen, while exports to China alone jumped an annual 10.9 percent to 1.426 trillion yen.



Exports to the United States added 4.3 percent to 1.286 trillion yen, while exports to the European Union gained an annual 14.1 percent to 819.253 billion yen.



Imports advanced an annual 5.9 percent to 6.196 trillion yen versus expectations for 9.8 percent following the 0.6 percent contraction a month earlier.



Imports from Asia added 3.7 percent on year to 2.938 trillion yen, while imports from China alone gained an annual 2.2 percent to 1.462 trillion yen.



Imports from the United States added 3.9 percent to 670.633 billion yen, while imports from the European Union jumped 9.0 percent on year to 716.343 billion yen.



The adjusted trade surplus was 550.0 billion yen, exceeding forecasts for 114.9 billion yen following the 119.2 billion yen surplus in March.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX