

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Friday halted the two-day slide in which it had retreated almost 40 points or 1.2 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,195-point plateau although it's expected to head lower again on Monday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on global trade uncertainties and a stall in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were slightly lower on Friday and the Asian markets figure to open in similar fashion.



The SCI finished sharply higher on Friday following gains from the financials, properties and oil and insurance companies.



For the day, the index spiked 39.02 points or 1.24 percent to finish at 3,193.30 after trading between 3,144.78 and 3,193.45. The Shenzhen Composite Index gained 6.09 points or 0.33 percent to end at 1,828.79.



Among the actives, PetroChina surged 7.33 percent, while China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) soared 4.50 percent, Bank of China and Agricultural Bank of China both jumped 1.30 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and China Vanke both climbed 1.34 percent, China Construction Bank spiked 1.84 percent, Bank of Communications collected 0.82 percent, China Life perked 1.36 percent, Ping An Insurance advanced 1.68 percent and Gemdale added 0.36 percent.



The lead from Wall Street suggests mild consolidation as stocks showed a lack of direction on Friday, extending the lackluster performance in the previous session before finishing mixed.



The Dow added 1.11 points or 0.01 percent to 24,715.09, the NASDAQ fell 28.13 points or 0.38 percent to 7,354.34 and the S&P 500 dipped 7.16 points or 0.26 percent to 2,712.97. For the week, the NASDAQ slid 0.7 percent and the Dow and the S&P 500 both fell 0.5 percent.



The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders seemed reluctant to make more significant moves amid a quiet day on the U.S. economic front. Uncertainty about the outcome of the second round of trade talks between the U.S. and China also kept some traders on the sidelines.



Earlier, President Donald Trump expressed some doubt about whether the high-level trade talks with China will be successful. Trump told reporters he doubts the talks will be successful in remarks during an Oval Office meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.



Crude oil futures were flat Friday, clinging to gains amid speculation OPEC supplies are dwindling. WTI light sweet crude oil was at $71.28/bbl, down 21 cents or 0.3 percent. Still, oil posted a weekly gain of nearly 1 percent, touching a fresh four-year peak along the way.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX