

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ryanair Holdings plc (RYA.L, RYAAY) reported a 10% increase in full year profit after tax to equity holders of parent to 1.45 billion euros, as lower fares (down 3%) stimulated 9% traffic growth to over 130 million guests. Load factor was 95%, for the full year. Earnings per share was 1.20 euros compared to 1.05 euros.



Full year 2018 total operating revenues from continuing operations rose 8% year-over-year to 7.15 billion euros. Traffic grew 9% with Germany, Italy and Spain being the company's largest growth markets.



Ryanair's CEO Michael O'Leary said: 'We are pleased to report a 10% increase in profits, with an unchanged net margin of 20%, despite a 3% cut in air fares, during a year of overcapacity in Europe, leading to a weaker fare environment, rising fuel prices, and the recovery from our Sept. 2017 rostering management failure.'



Ryanair said its outlook for fiscal 2019 is on the pessimistic side of cautious. The company expects to grow traffic by 7% to 139 million, at flat load factors of 95%. Unit costs in the current year will rise 9%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX