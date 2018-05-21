Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management in the UK & Europe Welcomes Ashton Bradbury as a Non-Executive Director for Hargreave Hale's AIM VCT 1 plc

LONDON, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management in the UK & Europe ("CGWM (UK)") is pleased to announce that Ashton Bradbury has been appointed as a non-executive director of Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc.

Ashton brings more than 25 years of financial and investment industry experience to his role. Having run small company investment teams at Hill Samuel Investment Management and HSBC Asset Management Europe, Ashton founded the Old Mutual Global Investors Ltd (formerly Old Mutual Asset Management UK Ltd) small and mid-cap investment team in 2000 and became head of equities in 2008. Amongst many industry awards he was named Citywire Fund Manager of the year in 2002, Investment Week Fund Manager of the Year (UK Mid-Cap) in 2007 and received the Investment Week Outstanding Achievement award in 2009. Ashton retired from active fund management in 2014.

"We are delighted that Ashton joins Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 at this exciting time. Ashton brings a valuable depth of expertise that will serve as a strong complement to strengthening governance and increasing the independence of the VCT's existing board," said David Esfandi, Chief Executive Officer of CGWM (UK). "Hargreave Hale has been widely recognised for its highly successful fund management team and we look forward to further investing in and accelerating the growth of our fund management business at Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management (UK) as we continue with the integration of our two firms."

Oliver Bedford, Co-manager of Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc said, "With Ashton's appointment to the Board as a non-executive director and Giles Hargreave's continued support as a Co-manager of the VCT, our shareholders now stand to benefit from access to two of the UK's most highly regarded fund managers. Ashton will undoubtedly be a great addition to the board as we continue with our efforts to channel growth capital to some of this country's most dynamic and innovative companies."

For more information, visit https://www.hargreaveaimvcts.co.uk/en/our-vct/.

ABOUT HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT 1

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is an established Venture Capital Trust that aims to make tax-free dividend distributions from capital gains and income generated through investment in existing and diversified portfolios of investments in small UK companies. Although the VCT has primarily invested in Qualifying Companies that are listed on AIM, in recent years it has built, and will continue to build, a portfolio of Qualifying Investments in private companies.

Launched in August 2004, Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc merged with Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 2 plc on 23 March 2018. Between them, the two VCTs have raised a total of £153,609,594.75 (as at March 2018). Hargreave Hale has been the appointed investment manager and custodian of the company's assets since inception. In September 2017, Hargreave Hale became a member of the Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management Group of companies and a wholly owned subsidiary of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.

Hargreave Hale VCT 1 plc is co-managed by Giles Hargreave and Oliver Bedford, with support from the rest of CGWM (UK)'s fund management team of 14. The fund management team manages over £5 billion (30 April 2018). Along with the scale of the investment in small companies and their track record, the breadth of the team and their reach into the market help attract Qualifying Investment deal flow.

ABOUT CANACCORD GENUITY WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management operations provide comprehensive wealth management solutions and brokerage services to individual investors, private clients, charities and intermediaries through a full suite of services tailored to the needs of clients in each of its markets. Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management in the UK & Europe has investment professionals in the UK, Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man. The Company also has Investment Advisors (IAs) and professionals in Canada and Australia.

ABOUT CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC.

Through its principal subsidiaries, Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (the Company) is a leading independent, full-service financial services firm, with operations in two principal segments of the securities industry: wealth management and capital markets. Since its establishment in 1950, the Company has been driven by an unwavering commitment to building lasting client relationships. We achieve this by generating value for our individual, institutional and corporate clients through comprehensive investment solutions, brokerage services and investment banking services. The Company has wealth management offices located in Canada, the UK, Guernsey, Jersey, and the Isle of Man and Australia. Canaccord Genuity, the international capital markets division, operates in North America, UK & Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. To us there are no foreign markets.[TM]

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. is publicly traded under the symbol CF on the TSX.

For investor and media relations inquiries: Christina Marinoff, Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications, Canaccord Genuity, 416-687-5507, christina.marinoff@canaccord.com, http://www.canaccordgenuitygroup.com