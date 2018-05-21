

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's producer price inflation eased in April after accelerating in the previous month, data from Statistics Estonia showed Monday.



Producer prices climbed 2.1 percent year-over-year in April, slower than March's 2.9 percent rise.



The price index for the utility sector grew the most by 15.5 percent annually in April, followed by mining and quarrying sector with 1.5 percent gain. Meanwhile, mining and quarrying prices fell 6.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices decreased 0.5 percent in April.



Data also revealed that import prices rose 1.7 percent compared with April last year and advanced 0.4 percent from March.



Similarly, export prices increased 1.2 percent annually and by 0.3 percent monthly in April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX