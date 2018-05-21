Highlights:

Full year revenues up 44% to £293m ($394m at current exchange rate*)

EBITDA increased 34% from £19m ($26m*) to £26m ($35m*)

Average Order Value of £542 ($729*)

95% of business generated online, growing 50% YOY

82% of online business generated outside of the UK

Sales in the US led the way increasing by 54% making it the largest country by revenue

Website visits increased 36% YOY to 75m

51% of online sales generated via mobile

MATCHESFASHION.COM, the global luxury-shopping destination for men and women, experienced another strong year of growth in 2017 with revenue up 44% year on year. EBITDA was up 34% driven by international growth.

Technology has enabled the business to scale internationally, enhance the customer experience and power social innovation such as the launch of The Style Daily and The Style Social, delivering unique daily content to users. The success of the app last year led to more than half of online business being conducted via mobile. 2017 also saw the launch of two local-language websites in French and Korean and, in October, funds advised by Apax Partners acquired a majority stake in the company.

Building on this momentum in 2018, MATCHESFASHION.COM increased their physical footprint; the Hong Kong office has tripled in size and in April they launched a state-of-the-art creative studio in East London. In the summer a new 500,000 square ft global distribution centre will open in London followed by a five-story townhouse residence in Mayfair, 5 Carlos Place. Conceived as a combination of retail, culture and broadcast, the townhouse is designed to connect and inspire customers, creating a range of content across editorial channels and social platforms.

The business continues to invest in its people, strengthening the leadership team with key strategic hires including a new CTO, COO and Commercial Director to help drive operational, commercial and technology excellence.

Ulric Jerome, CEO, said: "Our mission is to create the most personal luxury shopping experience in the world, underpinned by insight, technology and our unique fashion point of view. The luxury customer is driven by discovery and our aim at MATCHESFASHION.COM is to inspire loyalty by constantly innovating and partnering with the best brands. We call it 'luxury rewired' and we're investing at scale to meet these evolving customer needs."

"The global online luxury market is seeing strong growth but penetration is still very low, so the opportunity is huge. We continue to accelerate profitable growth in our international markets and we see that momentum continuing throughout 2018."

*Dollar conversion calculated at spot rate, 15.00 BST, 18th May 2018

