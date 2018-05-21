Obama's Digital Director Heads to Johannesburg for Digital Transformation Congress

JOHANNESBURG, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Digital Transformation Congress, organised by IT News Africa, will take place on 26 July 2018 at the Gallagher Convention Centre, with "Redefining the future organisation through digital" as the running theme of the day. The congress will assemble a variety of industries all in one room, as business leaders and technology innovators come together to shape the future of business and IT through digital transformation.



Included in the event's selection of world-class speakers is 'Obama White House digital leader', Tom Cochran. With nearly 20 years of digital experience, Tom Cochran is a digital transformation consultant and executive keynote speaker (www.thomascochran.com), who's spent over four years in the Obama administration as a presidential appointee and digital leader helping advance the President's open government directive.



While serving in government, he ran digital technology for the White House and global diplomacy platforms for the State Department. In the private sector, he's served as the Chief Digital Strategist and VP, Public Sector for Acquia, helping organizations adopt cloud-based, open-source digital engagement platforms, and he was also the Chief Technology Officer for Atlantic Media (i.e. The Atlantic, Quartz brands). Early in his career, he was a senior software engineer for Blue State Digital, building the platforms which would grow into President Obama's digital campaign, raising $1.2 billion over two election cycles.



At the Digital Transformation Congress, Cochran will share his exceptional insight and expertise under the keynote topic, "Yes we can. Yes we did. Digital transformation in the Obama White House".



Other key topics to be discussed include:



• Digital Transformation: A marriage between public and private sector

• Developing a digital transformation roadmap

• Business Transformation: Re-thinking business - IT alignment

• Digital transformation: From customer-aware to customer-led

• Re-aligning your business model to more effectively engage digital customers

• National Transformation: Initiating high-impact digital initiatives

• Turning Innovation into Growth: Creating future digital service models

• The future of digital experiences



Key speakers for DigitalTransformationCongress:



• Andrew Atta Darfoor, Group CEO: Alexander Forbes

• Vera Nagtegaal, Executive Head: Hippo.co.za

• Lisa Macleod, Head of Digital: Tiso Blackstar

• Kenny Moodley, Strategic Head: Digital & Social Media at Eskom Holdings SOC

• Sindisiwe Nhlapho Dlamini-Moloi, CIO at Transnet

• Birgitta Cederstrom, Global Commercial Director: Frost & Sullivan

• Lazaros Karapanagiotidis, Head of Digital Innovation: Makro

• Nneka Keshi, Director of Digital Marketing Africa, L'oréal

• Lizelle Vaughan, Director of Digital Strategy: Liberty Group

• Sam Nkosi, CIO: Sasria SOC



For more information about this conference, visit: www.digitaltransformationcongress.com

