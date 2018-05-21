Menhaden Capital Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Menhaden Capital PLC

(the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transaction

The Company has been notified that on 18 May 2018, Luciano Suana, Partner of Menhaden Capital Management LLP, the Company's Portfolio Manager, purchased 60,000 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 69.0 pence per share.

As a result of the transaction, Mr Suana holds a total of 1,130,377 Ordinary Shares, representing an aggregate 1.4% of the Company's issued share capital.

For further information:

Kerstin Rucht

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

0203 709 8734