Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
21.05.2018 | 08:04
PR Newswire

Menhaden Capital Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Menhaden Capital Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, May 18

Menhaden Capital PLC
(the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transaction

The Company has been notified that on 18 May 2018, Luciano Suana, Partner of Menhaden Capital Management LLP, the Company's Portfolio Manager, purchased 60,000 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 69.0 pence per share.

As a result of the transaction, Mr Suana holds a total of 1,130,377 Ordinary Shares, representing an aggregate 1.4% of the Company's issued share capital.

For further information:

Kerstin Rucht
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
0203 709 8734


