Riga, Latvia, 2018-05-21 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 02.05.2018- Public offering INR1L INVL Baltic Real Estate VLN 04.07.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.05.2018- Buyback period IVL1LOS7 Invalda INVL VLN 21.05.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.05.2018- Takeover offer GUB1LTO2 Gubernija VLN 25.05.2018 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.05.2018- Interim report, NHCA New Hanza Capital RIG 25.05.2018 3 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.05.2018- Interim report, ABLV ABLV Bank RIG 25.05.2018 3 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.05.2018 Dividend record NHCBHFFT Baltic Horizon Fund / TLN date Northern Horizon Capital -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.05.2018- Interim report, LJM1R Latvijas Juras medicinas RIG 25.05.2018 3 months centrs -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.05.2018 Government LTGCB11027A, Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities LTGNB11027A Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.05.2018 Annual General MDARA MADARA Cosmetics RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.05.2018 Coupon payment ELEK028020A Latvenergo RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.05.2018 Dividend HAE1T Harju Elekter TLN payment date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.05.2018 Dividend HMX1R HansaMatrix RIG ex-date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.05.2018 Interim report, HMX1R HansaMatrix RIG 3 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.05.2018 Dividend RSU1L Rokiškio suris VLN payment starting date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.05.2018 Dividend LGD1L LITGRID VLN payment starting date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.05.2018 Interim report, PKG1T Pro Kapital Grupp TLN 3 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.05.2018 Annual General NCN1T Nordecon TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.05.2018 Dividend record HMX1R HansaMatrix RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.05.2018 Annual General GUB1L Gubernija VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.05.2018 Dividend ARC1T Arco Vara TLN ex-date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.05.2018 Dividend NHCBHFFT Baltic Horizon Fund / TLN payment date Northern Horizon Capital -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.05.2018 Interim report, SCM1R Siguldas ciltslietu un RIG 3 months maksligas apseklošanas stacija -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.05.2018 Interim report, OEG1T Olympic Entertainment Group TLN 3 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.05.2018 Coupon payment EXPC150020A ExpressCredit RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.05.2018 Nominal value EXPC140018A ExpressCredit RIG change -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.05.2018 Dividend HMX1R HansaMatrix RIG payment date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.05.2018 Coupon payment EXPC140018A ExpressCredit RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.05.2018 Coupon payment VIAS125019A VIA SMS group RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.05.2018- Interim report, BIB Baltic International Bank RIG 31.05.2018 3 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.05.2018- Interim report, ALTM Attistibas finanšu RIG 31.05.2018 3 months institucija Altum -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.05.2018- Interim report, RKB1R Rigas kugu buvetava RIG 31.05.2018 3 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.05.2018- Interim report, TKB1R Tosmares kugubuvetava RIG 31.05.2018 3 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.05.2018- Interim report, RER1R Rigas elektromašinbuves RIG 31.05.2018 3 months rupnica -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.05.2018 Dividend ZMP1L Žemaitijos pienas VLN payment starting date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.05.2018 Coupon payment EXPC140021FA ExpressCredit RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.05.2018 Dividend record ARC1T Arco Vara TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.05.2018 Annual General VSS1R Valmieras stikla škiedra RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.05.2018 Coupon payment MAYB070018FA Mainor Ülemiste TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.05.2018 Coupon payment 