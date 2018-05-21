

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open on a buyant note Monday after the U.S. and China agreed to set up a framework for addressing trade imbalances in the future, helping ease fears of a looming trade war.



U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin signaled a more cooperative path for trade deals with China as Beijing reportedly promised to ramp up purchases of American goods and services to reduce the trade deficit.



Asian stock markets are broadly higher after the U.S. and China made meaningful progress in two days of high-level talks.



The dollar edged up versus the yen on receding trade war fears while Brent crude futures are up slightly at $78.87 per barrel.



On the data front, survey figures released by IHS Markit and market research company Ipsos Mori revealed that British households' current financial pressures softened in May, helped by a combination of lower inflation and higher income from employment this spring, The corresponding index rose to 44.7 from 43.4 in April.



Separately, according to property tracking website Rightmove, house prices in the United Kingdom grew 0.8 percent month-on-month in May, following the 0.4 percent monthly increase in April.



The U.S. economic calendar for this week starts off relatively light, with reports on new and existing home sales as well as durable goods orders likely to attract investor attention.



The Federal Reserve is scheduled to release the minutes of its latest monetary policy meeting on Wednesday, potentially shedding light on the outlook for interest rates.



U.S stocks closed mostly lower on Friday as traders remained focused on the second round of trade talks between the U.S. and China.



The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 0.4 percent and the S&P 500 slid 0.3 percent while the Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up marginally.



European markets also fell on Friday amid concerns over geopolitics and trade. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index as well as the German DAX eased around 0.3 percent while France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both edged down by 0.1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX