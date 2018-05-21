

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L, AZN) announced the company has submitted a supplemental new drug application to Japan's Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency for the use of Forxiga (dapagliflozin), a selective sodium-glucose co-transporter 2 inhibitor, as an oral adjunct treatment to insulin in adults with type-1 diabetes. Forxiga is also under regulatory review in Europe for use as an oral adjunct treatment to insulin in adults with T1D.



The company said its Japan sNDA is based on Phase III data from the DEPICT clinical programme for Forxiga in T1D and a dedicated trial in Japanese patients.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX