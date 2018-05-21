

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British drug major AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) announced Monday that the US Food and Drug Administration or FDA has approved Lokelma (sodium zirconium cyclosilicate), formerly ZS-9, for the treatment of adults with hyperkalaemia.



It is a serious condition characterised by elevated potassium levels in the blood associated with cardiovascular, renal and metabolic diseases.



Lokelma is an insoluble, non-absorbed sodium zirconium silicate, formulated as a powder for oral suspension, that acts as a highly-selective potassium-removing agent. The FDA approval is supported by data from three double-blind, placebo-controlled trials and two open-label trials.



The European Commission granted marketing authorisation for Lokelma in the European Union on March 22, 2018.



According to the company, the risk of hyperkalaemia increases significantly for patients with chronic kidney disease or CKD and for those who take common medications for heart failure, such as renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system inhibitors, which can increase potassium in the blood.



To help prevent the recurrence of hyperkalaemia, RAAS-inhibitor therapy is often modified or discontinued, which can compromise cardio-renal outcomes and increase the risk of death.



Sean Bohen, Chief Medical Officer at AstraZeneca, said, ' The consequences of hyperkalaemia can be very serious and it's reassuring for treating physicians that Lokelma has demonstrated lowering of potassium levels in patients with chronic kidney disease, heart failure, diabetes and those taking RAAS inhibitors.'



