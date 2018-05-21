

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen slipped against its major counterparts in pre-European deals on Monday.



The yen fell to more than a 4-month low of 111.37 against the greenback and near a 4-week low of 111.46 against the franc, from its early highs of 110.82 and 111.03, respectively.



The yen slipped to 130.86 against the euro and 149.65 against the pound, off its previous highs of 130.38 and 149.10, respectively.



Reversing from an early high of 86.03 against the loonie, the yen weakened to 86.52.



The yen dropped to near a 5-week low of 83.74 against the aussie, coming off from an early high of 83.32.



If the yen falls further, it may find support around 114.00 against the greenback, 113.00 against the franc, 133.00 against the euro, 153.00 against the pound, 88.00 against the loonie and 85.00 against the aussie.



