London stocks were set for an upbeat start on Monday as investors digested some good news regarding relations between the US and China. The FTSE 100 was called to open 47 points higher at 7,825. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "The continued buoyancy in European markets is being helped in no small part by the weakness in both the euro and the pound against the US dollar, while concerns about an escalation in tensions between China and the US appear to have been deferred in the short ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...