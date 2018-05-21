Ericsson Expert Analytics Selected by EE to Improve Customer Experience

WASHINGTON, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has been selected by EE, the UK's largest mobile operator and part of the BT Group, to deliver a next-generation customer experience management (CEM) system based on Ericsson Expert Analytics. The multi-year agreement includes software, implementation services and IT Managed Support services.

The solution will support multiple services, including 2G, 3G, 4G, VoLTE and VoWiFi, and is aimed at improving subscriber satisfaction, net promoter score, propensity to call and first call resolution rate.

Dave Salam, EE Director of Mobility and Analytics, says: "With Ericsson Expert Analytics supporting our new customer experience management capability, we will be better able to understand our customers' experience in real-time, and the detailed insights provided will help us keep improving network quality."

Arun Bansal, Senior Vice President and Head of Market Area Europe and Latin America, Ericsson, says: "This is another significant milestone in our relationship with EE and an important deal for us in the field of IT. The introduction of Ericsson Expert Analytics will enable more effective customer care and service operations, allowing EE to proactively resolve issues before they have an impact on subscriber satisfaction."

Ericsson Expert Analytics will measure the perceived customer experience for each subscriber, providing actionable insights based on data collected in real-time from network elements and probes, as well as from operations and business support systems.

ABOUT EE

EE, part of BT Group, is the largest and most advanced mobile communications company in the UK, delivering mobile and fixed communications services to consumers.

EE runs the UK's biggest and fastest mobile network, offering superfast 4G in more places than any other operator after pioneering the UK's first superfast 4G mobile service in October 2012. Today, EE has more than 600 shops across the UK, and EE's 4G coverage extends to more than 90% of the UK's landmass.

EE has received extensive independent recognition, including being ranked the UK's best overall network by RootMetrics; Best Network for five years in a row at the Mobile Choice Awards; Best Network at the 2015, 2016 and 2017 Mobile News Awards; Best Consumer Network at the 2015, 2016 and 2017 Mobile Industry Awards; as well as Fastest Network and Best Network Coverage at the 2017 uSwitch Mobile Awards.

