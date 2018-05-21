Stadler Selected Teleste's End-to-end On-board Solution for Merseytravel Metro Trains in the UK

TURKU, Finland, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleste Corporation reveals that its on-board solution has been selected by Stadler for Merseytravel metro trains in the UK. Delivered to the Liverpool city region by 2020, the deployment will consist of 52 trains, which are designed for the specific needs of customers travelling on the Merseyrail metro network. The agreement also includes an option for another 60 trains.

"We are pleased to work with Stadler for this significant deployment, which will replace one of the oldest train fleets in the UK. We are confident that our on-board system will provide Merseytravel and the passengers in the Liverpool city region an enjoyable and highly accessible travelling experience. By carrying out end-to-end deployment of the on-board system, we are able to ensure its compatibility to the customer's requirements and to the UK railway standards in all stages of the project," stated Pekka Vänni, Director of the On-board Solutions business unit at Teleste.

Teleste's solution will provide an end-to-end on-board deployment for the metro trains, covering all systems and components required for a smooth and safe passenger experience. The solution consists of Ethernet network, intercommunication and passenger counting, public address system, passenger information (PIS) system, and high-quality LED and new generation, side-by-side TFT LCD displays, well suited for clear and sharp information delivery and advertising.

In addition, the advanced fleet management system enables remote content management of all the trains and ensures content distribution, even to the moving vehicles. Teleste's solution also enables safe and reliable driver-only operation (DOO), whereby the train driver, rather than the conductor, opens and closes the doors and dispatches the train from a station. Safe passage on side access doors is guaranteed by the rear-view cameras and cabin monitors, where as the CCTV system is utilised to provide passengers with a safe travelling experience onboard.

About Teleste

Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to your home, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2017, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 235 million and on average it had approximately 1,500 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information see www.teleste.com and follow @telestecorp on Twitter.

About Stadler

Stadler has been building trains for 75 years. The system provider of rail vehicle construction solutions is headquartered in Bussnang in Eastern Switzerland, and has a workforce of over 7600 based in various production, service and engineering locations across Switzerland, Germany, Spain, Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Belarus and the United States. Service locations are also being operated in countries including Algeria, Denmark, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Russia, Sweden and the UK. Stadler provides a comprehensive range of products in the heavy and urban transport segments: High-speed trains, intercity trains, regional and commuter rail trains, underground trains, tram trains and trams. Furthermore, Stadler also manufactures main-line locomotives, shunting locomotives and passenger carriages, including the most powerful diesel-electric locomotive in Europe. Stadler is the world's leading manufacturer in the rack-and-pinion rail vehicle industry.

More Stadler figures: The best-selling FLIRT (Fast Light Intercity- and Regional Train) vehicle has already sold over 1500 units in a total of 18 countries. The KISS (the name is an acronym of the German for Comfortable Innovative Speedy Suburban Train) is also very popular: It has sold nearly 300 units in 11 countries. The most powerful diesel-electric locomotive in Europe, the EURO4000, has sold 140 units in 7 countries. Additionally, Stadler Service maintains vehicle fleets comprising over 680 vehicles that cover a combined annual distance of 120 million kilometers in 16 different countries.

