Verasity, the video-sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology, has begun a Token Sale of its unique cryptocurrency VERA. The sale starts today (at 3pm UTC) and will run through July 12, 2018. Fifty percent (6,245,750,000) of all possible VERA will be sold during this time.

"The whole team has been working incredibly hard preparing for the launch of our Token Sale," said Adam Simmons, Co-founder of Verasity. "We've received so much positive feedback for what we are doing at Verasity over the past months and have built up a huge amount of goodwill amongst our global community. We're excited to finally reach this point."

The rate for 1 VERA cryptocurrency price starts at $0.0075 1 VRA and will increase 1% per day during token sale. Participants should complete KYC and purchase VERA on this link.

Almost $40m has already been pledged to Verasity's Token Sale ahead of today's launch from over 15,000 people across the world. This represents a 100% growth over the past week alone as the Verasity community has broken through 300,000 members. Over 42,000 users are following Verasity on Telegram.

"Firstly, thanks to the thousands of people who have already joined the Whitelist and completed their KYC," said David Orman, CEO of Verasity. "We're way beyond all predictions and expectations in terms of the size and engagement of the Verasity community. And we're ready and excited about finally having the Token Sale go live today."

Using blockchain technology, the video-sharing platform facilitates direct and transparent value exchange between video viewers and content creators. Key investors include Black Green Capital and a number of angel investors who have invested in and exited video, technology and AdTech businesses.

About Verasity:

Verasity is a next-generation video sharing platform. Verasity will provide accurate and secure metrics with every view through their patent pending Proof-of-View (POV) blockchain technology. Proof-of-View (POV) prevents fake views, stops bots and fraudulent activity. This establishes a new direct value exchange between content creators, viewers and advertisers. Viewers can then choose to pay content owners to watch their content or they can choose to watch the advertisements to earn VERA.

For more information, please visit https://verasity.io/, follow @verasitytech or join Verasity on Telegram here: https://t.me/verasitychat

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This press release has been prepared for informational purposes only about a proposed initial coin offering involving the tokens described above. This is not an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any tokens, which will be made only pursuant to a White Paper prepared by Verasity. The information contained in this press release is highly summarized, is subject to change, and is qualified in its entirety by the more detailed information, including disclosures about significant related risks, that is contained in the White Paper. You should not rely on this press release as a basis for any investment decision. A copy of the White Paper is available to qualified potential investors on request. You should understand that past results are not a guarantee or necessarily even an indication of future performance. Further, while we believe that the forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on reasonable assumptions, they are opinions and estimates only and in no way constitute a guarantee of actual future performance, which may vary to a considerable degree from such projections and forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180521005325/en/

Contacts:

Media:

MLG Blockchain Consulting

Emie-Claude Lamoureux

ec.lamoureux@mlgblockchain.com