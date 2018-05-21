Amber Beverage Group and Think Spirits Complete Groundbreaking Deal

RIGA, Latvia, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Today, Amber Beverage Groupannounced that it has completed the acquisition of a majority stake in Think Spirits, the number one brand-building distributor in Australia.

Seymour Ferreira, CEO of Amber Beverage Group (ABG) said that the acquisition was a significant milestone reflecting ABG's determination to become a truly global company. "We, at ABG, are excited by the prospect of establishing a firm foundation in the important Australian and Asian markets and look forward to having Patrick and his exceptional team join us on our journey," commented Ferreira.

Patrick Borg, Founder and Managing Director of Thinks Spirits, expressed his excitement at the prospect of becoming part of ABG and further building upon the successful model he has built in Australia. According to Borg, "This is a big next step for Think Spirits and the team. We are all looking forward to bigger and better things."

Think Spirits was founded in 2004 by Patrick Borg. The company is based in Sydney, Australia and has established itself as one of the leading independent distributors of premium spirit brands through its innovative approach to on premises and consumer marketing.

Amber Beverage Group (ABG) is a leading producer, distributor, logistics provider and retailer of beverages. It operates internationally from its head office in Luxembourg and through its production and distribution companies in Russia, Mexico, the UK, Australia and the Baltics, its historical home.

ABG produces, bottles, markets, distributes, exports or retails a comprehensive range of beverages of more than 600 own and third party brands. It has an own brand portfolio of over 130 brands, and exports its global brands as Riga Black Balsam, Moskovskaya Vodka, Rooster Rojo Tequila and Cosmopolitan Diva to over 70 active global markets. ABG is a leading project developer and producer for many market leading private label beverages across most categories, in over 20 markets.

