Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc ("ASLIT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above company as at the close of business on 18 May 2018 were:-

Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) = 105.75p

Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) = 108.91p

Zero Dividend Preference Share (Accounts basis*) = 102.50p

Zero Dividend Preference Share (Articles basis) = 103.08p

* for accounting purposes in accordance with the AIC SORP, issue costs in relation to the Zero Dividend Preference Shares are capitalised and amortised over their expected term.

