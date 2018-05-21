Account Management Giant Sage and B4B Payments Announce Key Strategic Partnership

LONDON, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

B4B Payments, a leader in smart and flexible corporate expenditure solitions, and Sage Spain, the multi-national accounting software and business services provider, have signed a strategic partnership to bring the benefits of business expense management to over a quarter of a million Spanish SMEs.

Sage will promote corporate expense management prepaid cards from B4B Payments through its network of national account managers and extended sales force to its base of over 300,000 customers. B4B will provide the technology to integrate transaction data generated from the use of its cards into the Sage accounting package.

"The addition of B4B expense management cards to the Sage package offers our customers a very clear and valuable new benefit. We are very pleased to be working with B4B as a strategic partner as they are making an important contribution to the continuing market-leadership of Sage solutions," said Jose Luis Martín Zabala, VP, Partners & Alliances, Sage.

"Our partnership with Sage is a great endorsement of the value and benefits the B4B solutions offers to businesses. We are excited to be have been selected by Sage to create an enhanced proposition and user experience with an additional data channel for their customers," said Paul Swinton, CEO, B4B Payments. "Through improved processes and a greater understanding of their expense management, we can help their customers improve the financial well-being of their business, whether they are a start-up or a global enterprise. This is a great example of how large, established corporates can offer greater choice and value to their customers by partnering with fintech innovators such as ourselves."

About B4B Payments

B4B Payments is a business payments innovator offering smart and flexible corporate payments and card solutions. Headquartered in London, B4B Payments delivers prepaid cards and outbound payment services to manage corporate expenditure for both employees and businesses globally. Find out more at: http://www.b4bpayments.com

About the Sage Group plc