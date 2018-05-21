

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's producer prices increased more than expected in April, the Central Statistical Office reported Monday.



Producer prices grew 1.1 percent year-on-year in April, faster than the 0.5 percent increase seen in March. Prices were expected to climb 0.9 percent.



Prices in mining and quarrying gained 1.6 percent and that in manufacturing advanced 1.2 percent. Meanwhile, producer prices in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning dropped 1.1 percent.



Month-on-month, overall producer prices rose 0.3 percent versus 0.6 percent increase seen in the previous month. Economists had forecast a monthly growth of 0.3 percent.



