Infortrend helps ALOG resolve 40 million daily orders during China's biggest shopping festival

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend Technology, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise data storage solutions, announced today that ALOG Technology Co., Ltd, a Chinese leading e-logistic solution provider for Alibaba's Tmall Supermarket, had adopted EonStor DS 3016R subsystems to build their intelligent warehousing information systems and host their most critical database, significantly improving operation efficiency and service quality since 2015.

Established in 2004, ALOG Technology Co., Ltd. operates one of the largest automated intelligent warehouse logistics centers in China and focuses on providing logistics solutions for e-commerce warehousing. High-quality services accumulated over the years have enabled ALOG Technology to become the core warehouse management service provider of Tmall Supermarkets under China's Alibaba Group. Their service network covers 388 cities worldwide, and the management warehouse area exceeds 1.8 million Square metre with a daily peak order processing capacity of up to 40 million pieces.

On "618 (6/18)", "Double 11 (11/11)", and "Double 12 (12/12)" of each year, major e-commerce companies in China will hold tons of promotional activities, and these huge transaction volumes greatly challenge ALOG Technology's scale of operations and warehouse management systems. After a few rounds of vendor selections, ALOG Technology chose Infortrend and adopted multiple EonStor DS 3016R subsystems to host their most critical databases in both national data centers and regional warehouses spread across 10 provinces, including Tianjin, Shanghai, Guangzhou, etc., successfully responding to China's biggest shopping carnivals for three consecutive years since 2015.

"By adopting Infortrend's storage products to build an intelligent logistics warehouse platform, we provide high quality core warehouse management services for Tmall", says Xiong-Hui Ye, Operation Manager of Information Department, ALOG Technology Co., Ltd.

Thomas Kao, Senior Director of Product Planning of Infortrend, said: "We are delighted that ALOG Technology is satisfied with EonStor DS 3016R's performance, delivering high availability and short response time even during peak database access times, and successfully responding to the challenges of all these major shopping carnivals for three consecutive years. We will strive to deliver storage solutions to meet the expectations of our dearest customers."

For more details about this success story, click here.

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more Information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend and EonStor are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc., other trademarks property of their respective owners.