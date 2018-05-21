

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan and Singapore renewed their bilateral swap arrangement that enable both countries to swap local currencies in exchange for US dollars from each other in times of need.



In a joint statement, released Monday, the Bank of Japan and the Monetary Authority of Singapore said the financial cooperation will contribute to the stability of the financial markets in both countries.



The renewal of the arrangement will help Singapore to swap Singapore dollars for up to US$3 billion or its equivalent in Japanese yen from Japan. At the same time, Japan can swap Japanese yen for up to US$1 billion from Singapore.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX