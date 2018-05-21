

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's industrial production expanded at a faster-than-expected pace in April, figures from Statistics Poland showed Monday.



Industrial production advanced 9.3 percent year-over-year in April, exceeding economists' forecast for a growth of 8.5 percent.



Among components, manufacturing production advanced 9.5 percent annually in April and electricity and other utilities output surged by 10.4 percent.



Data also showed that construction output logged a marked annual growth of 19.7 percent in April.



On a monthly basis, industrial production contracted 6.8 percent in April, below the expected fall of 7.2 percent.



