

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were moving lower in choppy trade Monday even as the dollar gained ground against a basket of currencies amid easing trade war worries.



After two days of high-level talks, the U.S. and China have agreed to put the trade war on hold and set up a framework for addressing trade imbalances in the future.



The benchmark DAX was down 37 points or 0.28 percent at 13,077 in opening deals after declining around 0.3 percent on Friday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX