As from May 23, 2018, Subscription rights issued by MyFC Holding AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until June 4, 2018. Instrument: Subscription rights ------------------------------------------------ Short name: MYFC TR ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0011256346 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 155218 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ As from May 23, 2018, paid subscription shares issued by MyFC Holding AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares ------------------------------------------------ Short name: MYFC BTA ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0011256353 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 155219 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Avanza Bank AB. For further information, please call Avanza Bank on +46 8-562 251 21.