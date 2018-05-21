As from May 23, 2018, subscription rights issued by Scandinavian Chemotech AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until June 4 2018. Instrument: Subscription rights ------------------------------------------------ Short name: CMOTEC TR B ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0011230929 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 155216 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ As from May 23, 2018, paid subscription shares issued by Scandinavian Chemotech AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares ------------------------------------------------ Short name: CMOTEC BTA B ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0011230937 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 155217 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB. For further information, please call Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB on 040-200 253.